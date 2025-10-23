Gayatri Projects Limited Appoints New Company Secretary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gayatri Projects Limited ( (IN:GAYAPROJ) ) has shared an announcement.

Gayatri Projects Limited has announced a change in its corporate leadership, specifically the appointment of a new Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. The company has appointed Mr. Shashank Jain, a qualified member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, to this role effective immediately. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance the company’s compliance and governance framework, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

Average Trading Volume: 156,135

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 2.08B INR

