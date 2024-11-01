Gauzy Ltd. Expands Production Amid Rising Global Demand

Gauzy Ltd. (GAUZ) has released an update.

Gauzy Ltd. is boosting its production capabilities by adding a second shift at its Lyon, France facility to meet strong global demand for its light and vision control technologies. The company reported a substantial revenue growth forecast for the third and fourth quarters of 2024, reflecting increased interest from sectors like aeronautics. This expansion aligns with Gauzy’s ongoing efforts to enhance its customer base and technological innovations.

For further insights into GAUZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.