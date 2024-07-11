Gaussin SA Evaluates CORAIL-SM’s Takeover Bid

Gaussin SA (FR:ALGAU) has released an update.

Gaussin SA has reported that CORAIL-SM has submitted a bid to take over the assets and activities of its subsidiary Metalliance, which is currently in judicial recovery. The offer includes a sale price of 1 million euros and outlines the creation of two new entities to manage Metalliance’s operations, but raises concerns over potential intellectual property infringement and a significant workforce reduction. Gaussin SA has responded with a counteroffer to purchase logistic parts for 3 million euros and is seeking government intervention to protect its strategic interests.

