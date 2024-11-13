Gaush Meditech’s Intraocular Device Gains Approval

Gaush Meditech Ltd. (HK:2407) has released an update.

Gaush Meditech Ltd has announced that its subsidiary, Gaush Teleon Ltd, has received a Class II medical device registration certificate for its innovative intraocular lens implant system. This system is designed to assist in cataract surgeries and myopia treatments, addressing the increasing global prevalence of these conditions. The development marks a significant step for Gaush Meditech in the expanding medical device market.

For further insights into HK:2407 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.