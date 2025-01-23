Gaush Meditech Ltd Expands Share Award Scheme with Significant Share Purchase

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Gaush Meditech Ltd. ( (HK:2407) ) just unveiled an update.

Gaush Meditech Ltd has announced a voluntary update regarding its share award scheme, wherein the Trustee has purchased 1,799,600 shares, amounting to approximately 1.22% of the total shares issued, for HK$17.92 million. This share purchase is designed to incentivize eligible participants and reflects the company’s confidence in its business outlook.

More about Gaush Meditech Ltd.

Gaush Meditech Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on providing innovative healthcare solutions, likely involving medical devices or related services.

YTD Price Performance: -7.63%

Average Trading Volume: 1,354,779

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.34B

