Gattaca Announces Strategic Share Buyback Initiative

Gattaca (GB:GATC) has released an update.

Gattaca PLC has announced the commencement of a share purchase program through its Employee Benefit Trust, aiming to buy up to 240,000 of its own shares in the market. This move is designed to fulfill future options exercises and will be executed in ten equal installments over the next few months. Investors may find this strategy indicative of Gattaca’s commitment to managing its share capital and supporting employee incentives.

