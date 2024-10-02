Gateway Mining Announces Director’s Final Holdings

Gateway Mining Limited (AU:GML) has released an update.

Gateway Mining Limited has issued a final director’s interest notice following the departure of director Mark Cossom on October 1, 2024. The notice reveals that Cossom, through the Cossom Family Trust, holds over 1.35 million ordinary shares, various classes of options, and performance rights tied to the company’s achievements. These interests reflect Cossom’s financial stake in the company’s future performance and strategic milestones.

