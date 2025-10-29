Gasoline Stocks Plunge: Energy Sector Set to Surge?

U.S. gasoline stocks saw a significant decline, with a drop of 5.941 million barrels compared to the previous decrease of 2.147 million barrels. This represents a more than double reduction in stock levels, indicating a substantial drawdown in gasoline inventories.

The actual decrease in gasoline stocks far exceeded analyst estimates of a 1.9 million barrel decline. This larger-than-expected drop is likely to boost energy sector stocks, particularly those involved in oil and gas production and distribution, as it suggests stronger demand or supply constraints. The market impact may be short-term, driven by immediate sentiment shifts in energy prices and related equities.

