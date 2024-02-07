Gartner Webcast to Discuss Quarterly and Annual Results

Gartner (IT) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Gartner is set to hold a webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 6, 2024, to review its quarterly and annual financial performance as of December 31, 2023. Interested parties can access additional earnings details on the company’s website, where an audio replay of the event will also be available post-webcast.

