Garrett Motion Successfully Reprices $690 Million Loan

Garrett Motion ( (GTX) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 6, 2025, Garrett Motion Inc. announced the successful repricing of its $690 million term loan due in 2032, reducing the interest rate by 25 basis points. This financial maneuver is expected to decrease interest expenses and enhance liquidity, supporting the company’s investment in innovation and shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (GTX) stock is a Buy with a $12.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GTX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GTX is a Outperform.

The overall stock score of 70 reflects Garrett Motion’s strong technical momentum and attractive valuation, which are the most significant factors supporting the score. Financial instability due to negative equity and high leverage presents a risk, but robust cash flow and positive earnings call sentiment offset some of these concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on GTX stock, click here.

More about Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc. is a leading automotive technology provider with a 70-year history in the automotive sector, specializing in turbocharging and differentiated technology solutions for Zero Emission Vehicles. The company operates six R&D centers and 13 manufacturing sites, employing over 9,000 people across more than 20 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 2,505,847

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.57B



