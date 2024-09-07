GAP Successfully Issues Multi-Billion Peso Bonds

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) has released an update.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico has announced the successful issuance of long-term bond certificates in Mexico, totaling 5.648 billion pesos, with a five-year maturity and an oversubscription rate of 1.2x. The bonds, rated ‘Aaa.mx’ by Moody’s and ‘MxAAA’ by S&P, will help refinance existing debt and fund capital investments in their Master Development Program and commercial investments. GAP operates a network of 12 airports across Mexico and has been listed on the New York and Mexican Stock Exchanges since 2006.

For further insights into PAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.