GAP Secures Concession Adjustments Post-Pandemic

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) has announced amendments to their Concession Agreement with the Airports Authority of Jamaica, extending Montego Bay Airport’s Concession Period by one year to 2034 and reducing Kingston Airport’s Concession Fee from 62.01% to 53.22% of Gross Revenues. These changes, stemming from pandemic-related impacts, include a retroactive income statement benefit for 2024 and provisions for reimbursement to the Concessionaire linked to capital works at Kingston Airport.

