Gannett Advances Debt Reduction, Eyes Strategic Refinancing

Gannett ( (GCI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Gannett Co., Inc. has announced significant progress in its debt reduction strategy, expecting to have repaid $53 million of its debt by leveraging non-strategic asset sales, including real estate. The company is on track to meet its goal of repaying at least $110 million by the end of the year. These financial maneuvers are part of a broader capital structure optimization aimed at enhancing shareholder value. Gannett also indicated upcoming negotiations related to refinancing its convertible and first lien notes, with more details to be revealed in the near future.

