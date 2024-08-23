Gangyu Reports Profit Surge Amid Revenue Shift

Orient Victory Travel Group Company Limited (HK:0265) has released an update.

Gangyu Smart Urban Services Holding Limited reported a slight 1.2% decrease in revenue to HK$167.7 million for the first half of 2024, impacted by a shift in revenue streams and the expiration of an environmental hygiene contract. Despite the downturn in revenue, the company’s profit attributable to equity holders surged by 31.9% to HK$24.0 million, owing to a reduction in loss allowances and effective cost-cutting measures. No interim dividend was declared, consistent with the previous corresponding period.

