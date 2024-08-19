Ganglong China Schedules Critical Financial Meeting

Ganglong China Property Group Limited (HK:6968) has released an update.

Ganglong China Property Group Limited has announced a Board meeting scheduled for August 29, 2024, to review and approve the unaudited interim results for the first half of the year and consider declaring an interim dividend. This crucial gathering of the Company’s key executives and directors will steer the financial directions for the upcoming period.

