Ganfeng Lithium Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amid Cash Flow Challenges

Ganfeng Lithium Co ( (HK:1772) ) has provided an update.

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. has reported its third-quarter financial results for 2025, showcasing a significant increase in operating income by 44.10% and a substantial rise in net profit attributable to shareholders by 364.02% compared to the same period last year. Despite these positive figures, the company experienced a negative net cash flow from operating activities, indicating challenges in liquidity management. The results reflect Ganfeng Lithium’s strong market positioning in the lithium industry, although the negative cash flow suggests potential operational adjustments might be necessary to sustain growth.

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. is a leading company in the lithium industry, primarily engaged in the production and supply of lithium products. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of lithium resources, catering to the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries and related technologies.

