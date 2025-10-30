Ganesh Consumer Products Updates CIN and Listing Status

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ganesh Consumer Products Limited ( (IN:GANESHCP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ganesh Consumer Products Limited has announced a change in its Corporate Identification Number (CIN) and its listing status on the master data of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. This update follows the company’s equity shares being listed on both the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, marking a significant step in its corporate governance and market presence.

More about Ganesh Consumer Products Limited

Ganesh Consumer Products Limited, formerly known as Ganesh Grains Limited, operates in the consumer products industry. The company is based in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, and is involved in the production and distribution of grain-based products.

Average Trading Volume: 80,859

