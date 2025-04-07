Ganesh Benzoplast Ensures SEBI Compliance for Q1 2025

Ganesh Benzoplast Limited ( (IN:GANESHBE) ) has shared an announcement.

Ganesh Benzoplast Limited has submitted a compliance certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This confirmation from their registrar and share transfer agent, Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd., ensures that securities received for dematerialization have been processed correctly, maintaining transparency and regulatory compliance, which is crucial for stakeholder trust and market operations.

Ganesh Benzoplast Limited operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of specialty chemicals and petrochemicals. The company is known for its storage and logistics services, catering to various industrial sectors.

