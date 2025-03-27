Gamma Communications Sees Change in Voting Rights Structure

An update from Gamma Communications ( (GB:GAMA) ) is now available.
Gamma Communications PLC has announced a change in the breakdown of its voting rights, with Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increasing its stake. The adjustment in voting rights reflects a slight increase from 9.9437% to 10.0168%, indicating a strengthened position for Liontrust in the company, which may influence future strategic decisions.
More about Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications PLC is a UK-based company operating in the telecommunications industry. The company provides a range of communication services, including voice, data, and mobile solutions, primarily focusing on business customers in the UK and Europe.
YTD Price Performance: -16.60%
Average Trading Volume: 348,785
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: £1.21B
For a thorough assessment of GAMA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.