Gamma Communications Sees Change in Voting Rights Structure

Gamma Communications PLC has announced a change in the breakdown of its voting rights, with Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increasing its stake. The adjustment in voting rights reflects a slight increase from 9.9437% to 10.0168%, indicating a strengthened position for Liontrust in the company, which may influence future strategic decisions.

Gamma Communications PLC is a UK-based company operating in the telecommunications industry. The company provides a range of communication services, including voice, data, and mobile solutions, primarily focusing on business customers in the UK and Europe.

YTD Price Performance: -16.60%

Average Trading Volume: 348,785

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.21B

