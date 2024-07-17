Gamma Communications Executes Share Buyback

Gamma Communications (GB:GAMA) has released an update.

Gamma Communications PLC has recently executed a stock buyback, purchasing 32,045 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 1,436 to 1,464 pence per share, with the intention of holding these shares in treasury. This move follows a buyback program announced on March 25, 2024, and after the transaction, the company’s treasury holds 1,253,000 shares with 96,247,389 shares remaining in issue.

