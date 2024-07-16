Gamma Communications Executes Share Buyback

Gamma Communications (GB:GAMA) has released an update.

Gamma Communications PLC has actively bought back 27,747 of its own shares, with prices ranging from 1,440.00 to 1,462.00 pence per share. The buyback is a part of the company’s ongoing programme, initiated on 25th March 2024, and these shares will be held in treasury. After the transaction, Gamma Communications’ treasury holds 1,220,955 shares, with the total number of shares in issue (excluding those in treasury) standing at 96,279,434.

