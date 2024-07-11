Gamma Communications Executes Share Buyback

Gamma Communications (GB:GAMA) has released an update.

Gamma Communications PLC has announced the buyback of 31,016 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 1,422.00 to 1,458.00 pence per share, intending to hold these shares in treasury. Following the transaction, the company holds over 1.1 million shares in treasury, with around 96.4 million shares remaining in issue. The buyback is part of a previously announced programme aimed at managing the company’s capital effectively.

