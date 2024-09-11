Gaming Realms Reports Strong H1 2024 Growth

Gaming Realms (GB:GMR) has released an update.

Gaming Realms PLC reports a robust first half in 2024, with an 18% increase in total revenue to £13.6m, and a significant 51% rise in profit before tax to £3.5m. The company’s core content licensing sector drove this growth with a 28% revenue boost, supported by the launch of 22 new partnerships and 7 new games. Despite a 67% drop in brand licensing revenue, the overall financial health of Gaming Realms remains strong, underpinned by an increase in net cash and a positive outlook for continued expansion in new and existing markets.

