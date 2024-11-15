GameSquare Holdings Strengthens Financial Position and Reports Record Revenue

GameSquare Holdings ( (GAME) ) has shared an update.

GameSquare Holdings has entered into a significant Note Purchase Agreement, raising $3.25 million through a senior secured promissory note and an additional $10 million via a convertible note with Gigamoon Media. This strategic move aims to bolster GameSquare’s financial flexibility, allowing for debt repayment and further investment in growth initiatives. GameSquare reported a record third-quarter revenue of $26.4 million, attributing the success to cost reduction and integration of acquisitions, with optimistic forecasts for continued growth and profitability in 2024.

For detailed information about GAME stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.