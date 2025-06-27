GameSquare Holdings Enters At-The-Market Sales Agreement

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

GameSquare Holdings ( (GAME) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On June 27, 2025, GameSquare Holdings, Inc. entered into an At-The-Market Sales Agreement with ThinkEquity LLC, allowing the company to offer and sell shares of its Common Stock, valued at $0.0001 per share, up to an aggregate amount of $9,250,000. This move, facilitated through a shelf registration statement and prospectus supplement filed with the SEC, provides GameSquare with the flexibility to sell shares over time, potentially impacting its market operations and financial strategy.

Average Trading Volume: 341,017

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $29.14M

