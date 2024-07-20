GameOn Hits Record Revenue and Profit in Q1

GameOn Entertainment Technologies (TSE:GET) has released an update.

GameOn Entertainment Technologies has reported a significant financial upturn with a record $1.85 million in revenue for the first quarter of 2024, marking a 292% increase from the previous year and achieving a profit of $680k. The positive results are attributed to strategic partnerships and the launch of their mobile app, which bolster the company’s status in next-gen sports gaming. CEO Matt Bailey emphasizes the continued focus on growth and delivering shareholder value despite a challenging economic environment.

