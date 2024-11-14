Gambling.com Reports Strong Revenue and Profit Growth

Gambling.com (GAMB) has released an update.

Gambling.com Group Limited reported a substantial increase in revenue and profitability for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same periods in 2023. The company achieved a net income of $8.5 million for the third quarter, up from $5 million in the previous year, driven by strong operational performance despite rising expenses. This growth reflects the company’s successful strategies in navigating the competitive market landscape.

