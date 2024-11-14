Gambling.com Group Reports Strong Q3 Growth

Gambling.com (GAMB) has released an update.

Gambling.com Group reported a robust third quarter for 2024 with a 37% increase in revenue, reaching a record $32.1 million, and net income rising to $8.5 million. The company’s adjusted EBITDA doubled from the previous year, showcasing strong performance in the global online gambling market. With this momentum, Gambling.com Group has raised its guidance for the year, highlighting its solid market position and growth prospects.

