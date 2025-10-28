Galmed Pharmaceuticals Reschedules Annual General Meeting Due to Lack of Quorum

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( (GLMD) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which was adjourned due to a lack of quorum. The meeting is scheduled to reconvene on October 29, 2025, at the same location. This adjournment may impact the company’s ability to address shareholder concerns and make timely decisions, potentially affecting its strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

Spark’s Take on GLMD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GLMD is a Underperform.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals faces significant financial challenges, with no revenue and continuous losses, which heavily impact its stock score. Poor technical indicators and negative valuation metrics further weigh down the score. The strong equity position offers some support but is overshadowed by the lack of operational efficiency and profitability.

More about Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development of innovative therapies for liver diseases. The company is primarily engaged in the research and development of products aimed at treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other liver-related conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 137,599

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.56M

