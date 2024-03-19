Galmed Pharmaceuticals Granted Nasdaq Extension

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) has released an update.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has been granted an additional 180-day period by Nasdaq to meet the minimum bid price requirement after failing to comply within the initial timeframe. The company’s shares must reach a bid price of at least $1.00 for 10 consecutive business days before September 16, 2024, to avoid delisting. An appeal process is available if the company does not meet the compliance deadline.

