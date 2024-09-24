Galliford Try Secures Major Aylesbury Road Contract

Galliford Try (GB:GFRD) has released an update.

Galliford Try, a prominent UK construction group, has been awarded an £88.9 million contract to develop the South East Aylesbury Link Road, aimed at reducing town center congestion through a new 1.1-mile dual carriageway and roundabouts. This project reinforces Galliford Try’s commitment to enhancing local infrastructure and aligns with their strategic focus on the Local Authority sector. The company is recognized for its expertise in major road construction across the UK.

