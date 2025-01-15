Galliford Try Holdings Reports Strong Half-Year Performance and Confident Outlook

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Galliford Try ( (GB:GFRD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Galliford Try Holdings plc has reported strong performance for the half year ending December 2024, with trading exceeding both the prior year and board expectations. The company has secured several key projects and strategic framework positions, contributing to a robust order book of £3.9bn. This success is aligned with their Sustainable Growth Strategy to 2030, and the company’s strong balance sheet is seen as a competitive advantage. The positive results have led to increased confidence for the full financial year, with revenue and profit before tax expected to be at the upper end of market forecasts.

More about Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings plc is a leading UK construction group listed on the London Stock Exchange, operating under the names Galliford Try and Morrison Construction. The company carries out building and infrastructure projects, including environment and highways, serving public, private, and regulated sectors across the UK.

YTD Price Performance: -5.67%

Average Trading Volume: 193,894

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £367.7M

