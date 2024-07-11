Galliford Try Exceeds Financial Forecasts

Galliford Try (GB:GFRD) has released an update.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, a prominent UK construction group, has reported a robust financial performance with revenues and profits surpassing analyst expectations, and maintains a strong balance sheet with substantial cash reserves. The company boasts a £3.8bn order book and has secured 92% of its revenue for the upcoming financial year, reflecting confidence in its growth strategy through 2030. Key to this success are strategic targets set in 2021, focused on divisional operating margin improvement, revenue growth, strong cash generation, and sustainable dividends.

For further insights into GB:GFRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.