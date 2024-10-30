Galliford Try Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Galliford Try (GB:GFRD) has released an update.

Galliford Try Holdings has repurchased 30,000 of its ordinary shares at a consistent price of 375 pence each as part of its ongoing buyback programme. This move brings the total number of shares bought back to 436,731, reducing the outstanding shares to 103,687,839. Such buybacks are often seen as a strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

