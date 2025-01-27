Galliford Try Boosts Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Galliford Try ( (GB:GFRD) ) has issued an update.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC announced a recent purchase of 60,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, originally announced in October 2024. The company plans to cancel these shares, which will impact the total number of shares in circulation, thereby influencing shareholder voting rights calculations. This action reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and could potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings PLC is a major player in the construction and infrastructure industry, focusing on delivering building and infrastructure projects across the United Kingdom.

YTD Price Performance: -2.06%

Average Trading Volume: 169,666

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £374.7M

