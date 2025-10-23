Galliford Try Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Galliford Try ( (GB:GFRD) ) has issued an update.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, a company involved in construction and infrastructure services, announced the repurchase of 10,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 524.95 GBp per share as part of its ongoing buyback program. This move, executed through Peel Hunt LLP, brings the total number of shares repurchased to 252,649 since the program’s inception, with the company now holding 101,978,897 shares in issue. The cancellation of these shares is intended to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GFRD) stock is a Buy with a £551.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Galliford Try stock, see the GB:GFRD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:GFRD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GFRD is a Outperform.

Galliford Try’s overall stock score is driven by its strong technical momentum and solid financial foundation, despite challenges in revenue growth and profit margins. The stock’s fair valuation and attractive dividend yield further support its investment appeal. However, overbought technical indicators suggest caution in the short term.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:GFRD stock, click here.

More about Galliford Try

Average Trading Volume: 316,031

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £508.6M

For a thorough assessment of GFRD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue