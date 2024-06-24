Galileo Resources Advances Shinganda Drilling

Galileo Resources (GB:GLR) has released an update.

Galileo Resources PLC announces the initiation of a Phase III drilling program at the Shinganda Copper-Gold Project in Zambia, aiming to establish a preliminary Mineral Resource over a potential 4km strike length. Previous drilling phases have confirmed copper-gold mineralization, with higher grades found near the surface. The company is prioritizing this promising area, expecting to enhance shareholder value and commence drilling by the end of the third quarter of 2024.

