Galileo Mining Ltd. Schedules 2024 AGM

Galileo Mining Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on October 24, 2024, at HLB Mann Judd in Perth, with proceedings beginning at 10:00am AWST. Shareholders are advised that they can vote without attending by appointing the Chairman as their proxy. The AGM will include consideration of the Annual Report for the financial year ended June 30, 2024, and a resolution regarding the adoption of the Remuneration Report, which is an advisory and non-binding vote.

