Galileo Mining Begins Drilling at Norseman Project

Galileo Mining Ltd has launched an RC drilling campaign at its Norseman Project in Western Australia, targeting Platinum Group Elements (PGEs) and nickel/copper over a 2,000 metre area. The company anticipates completing the drilling within three weeks, with the first assay results expected by late September or October. With a robust financial position of $13.6 million in cash reserves, Galileo is optimistic about uncovering new resources in this promising region.

