Galilee Energy Plans Capital Raise, Enters Trading Halt

Galilee Energy Limited (AU:GLL) has released an update.

Galilee Energy Limited (ASX: GLL) has requested a trading halt for its securities as the company prepares for a proposed capital raising and corporate transaction. The halt will remain until either an announcement is made or trading resumes on Thursday, 15 August 2024. The move is aimed at allowing the company to consider and execute the financial activities without market interference.

