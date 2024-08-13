Galena Mining Continues Growth Amidst Changes

Galena Mining Ltd. (AU:G1A) has released an update.

Galena Mining Ltd. has been operating under voluntary administration since April, yet its Abra mine continues to perform, exceeding 10,000 tonnes in concentrate production in July. The company is undergoing a recapitalization process, with significant milestones including a $15 million debt reduction payment and the resignation of CEO Tony James, who will still assist as part of the administration team. Amid these developments, the Galena Board remains focused on opportunities to revitalize trading and maximize shareholder value.

