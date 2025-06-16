Galectin Therapeutics Highlights Belapectin’s Potential in Liver Disease

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Galectin Therapeutics ( (GALT) ).

On June 16, 2025, Galectin Therapeutics announced a presentation on Belapectin, highlighting its potential to address MASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension, which lack FDA-approved treatments. The presentation detailed Belapectin’s efficacy in reducing portal pressure and preventing esophageal varices, positioning it as a promising therapy in a high-risk and underserved market. The announcement underscores the company’s strategic focus on addressing significant unmet needs in liver disease treatment, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering hope to stakeholders involved in managing MASH cirrhosis.

The most recent analyst rating on (GALT) stock is a Buy with a $11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Galectin Therapeutics stock, see the GALT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GALT is a Underperform.

Galectin Therapeutics is a high-risk investment due to its challenging financial position, characterized by no revenues and high financial losses. However, the company’s progress in clinical trials and potential partnerships offer a positive long-term outlook. Technical indicators suggest mixed short-term momentum, while traditional valuation metrics are less applicable due to ongoing losses and the absence of dividends.

More about Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing therapies for fibrotic diseases and cancer. Its primary product, Belapectin, is a galectin-3 inhibitor aimed at treating metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) cirrhosis and portal hypertension, conditions with significant unmet medical needs.

Average Trading Volume: 206,288

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $86.71M

