Galectin Therapeutics Advances Galectin-Based Therapeutics Pipeline

The latest announcement is out from Galectin Therapeutics ( (GALT) ).

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has released an updated corporate presentation showcasing its promising developments in galectin-based therapeutics. The company is advancing Belapectin, a galectin-3 inhibitor, through clinical trials targeting MASH cirrhosis and cancer. With a focus on unmet medical needs, Galectin’s innovative pipeline and strategic trials aim to address significant market opportunities, bringing hope to patients with chronic liver diseases and difficult-to-treat cancers.

