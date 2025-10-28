Galaxy Digital Upsizes $1.15 Billion Notes Offering to Fuel Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Galaxy Digital ( (TSE:GLXY) ) has shared an announcement.

Galaxy Digital Inc. has announced an upsized offering of $1.15 billion in exchangeable senior notes, increased from the initially planned $1 billion. The proceeds are intended to support growth in Galaxy’s core operations and may also be used for general corporate purposes, such as repaying existing notes. This move is likely to enhance Galaxy’s financial flexibility and strengthen its market position in the digital asset industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:GLXY) stock is a Buy with a C$46.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Galaxy Digital stock, see the TSE:GLXY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GLXY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GLXY is a Outperform.

Galaxy Digital Holdings is well-positioned with strong profitability, a robust balance sheet, and strategic growth initiatives in AI and digital assets. The upcoming Nasdaq listing and UK expansion are significant positives. However, revenue volatility, cash management issues, and recent crypto market challenges weigh on the score. The technical analysis indicates potential near-term volatility, and the valuation reflects both optimism and inherent risks. Overall, while the company has a solid foundation for future growth, investors should remain cautious of market volatility and regulatory challenges.

More about Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on digital assets and blockchain technology. The company offers a range of services including trading, asset management, and investment banking, primarily targeting the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,478,044

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$21.92B

