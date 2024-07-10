Galantas Gold Unveils Solar Project Plan

Galantas Gold (TSE:GAL) has released an update.

Galantas Gold Corporation has announced a partnership with G&F Phelps Ltd. to establish a two-megawatt solar power generation facility with battery storage at the Cavanacaw Gold Mine in Northern Ireland, aiming to reduce costs and the mine’s carbon footprint. The solar facility, pending detailed studies and approvals, will also contribute excess power to the local grid, signaling a ‘win-win’ for both the company and the environment, according to Galantas CEO Mario Stifano.

