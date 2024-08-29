Galantas Gold Reports Increased Q2 Losses

Galantas Gold (TSE:GAL) has released an update.

Galantas Gold Corporation reported a net loss of $1,591,619 for Q2 2024, a slight increase from the $1,355,516 loss in Q2 2023. Despite the absence of sales revenue, the company started shipping concentrate in Q3 2019, with provisional revenues of US$ 124,000 for Q2 2024. The firm’s working capital deficit increased marginally to $12,593,186, with a cash balance of $395,514 by the end of the quarter.

