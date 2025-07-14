Galantas Gold Announces Annual General Meeting and Key Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Galantas Gold ( (TSE:GAL) ) has issued an announcement.

Galantas Gold Corporation has announced the posting of a Circular to its shareholders regarding its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting, scheduled for August 5, 2025, in Toronto. The meeting will address significant matters including the Proposed Transaction and the Melquart Debt Transaction, which could have implications for the company’s strategic direction and financial structure.

Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market under the symbol GAL. It also trades on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol GALKF.

