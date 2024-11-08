Galan Lithium Issues Shares Under Incentive Plan

Galan Lithium Limited (AU:GLN) has released an update.

Galan Lithium Limited has issued 451,427 ordinary fully paid shares under its Securities Incentive Plan, rewarding a consultant for services with equity instead of a cash bonus. This move, announced on November 8, 2024, reflects the company’s strategy to incentivize key contributors while conserving cash resources. Investors watching stock movements and corporate strategies may find this development noteworthy.

