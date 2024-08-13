Galan Lithium Director Ups Stake in Company

Galan Lithium Limited (AU:GLN) has released an update.

Galan Lithium Limited has announced a significant change in the interests of Director Richard Homsany, who acquired 3,000,000 securities through a placement participation. He now indirectly holds over 3.8 million fully paid ordinary shares, in addition to performance rights and listed options, after a transaction valued at $460,000. The change, which was approved by shareholders, reflects an increased stake and confidence in the company’s prospects.

