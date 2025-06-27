Gala Precision Engineering Announces Trading Window Closure

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Gala Precision Engineering Limited ( (IN:GALAPREC) ) has issued an update.

Gala Precision Engineering Limited has announced the closure of its trading window in compliance with SEBI regulations. This closure is applicable to insiders, designated persons, and their immediate relatives from July 1, 2025, until 48 hours after the announcement of the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This move is part of the company’s commitment to prevent insider trading and ensure transparency in its financial dealings.

More about Gala Precision Engineering Limited

Average Trading Volume: 5,673

